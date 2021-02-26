2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers

2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team Soldiers boards plane heading to Florida to support Community Vaccination Centers. Multiple battalions from 2ABCT have been activated as part of the joint force to provide help to the vaccination efforts.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

