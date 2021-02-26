Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers

    2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team Soldiers boards plane to head to support the Community Vaccination Center in Florida. Soldiers from 2ABCT have been activated as part of the joint force to provide help to the vaccination efforts.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dagger Brigade
    Dagger
    2abct
    COVID-19
    FederalVaccineResponse
    FedVaxResp

