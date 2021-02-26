2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers

Allan Carroll commander of 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division speaks to the press before disembarking to support the Community Vaccination Centers in Florida. Soldiers from 2ABCT have been activated as part of the joint force to provide help to the vaccination efforts.

