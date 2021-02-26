2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team support Community Vaccination Centers

2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team Soldiers boards a bus that will transport them to the Manhattan Regional Airport in order to support Community Vaccination Centers in Florida. Soldiers from 2ABCT have been activated as part of the joint force to provide help to the vaccination efforts.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

