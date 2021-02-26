U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gould Tanner poses with Northwest Harvest distribution warehouse volunteers at an end-of-mission ceremony in Kent, Washington, Feb. 26, 2021. Northwest Harvest ended their request for National Guard support so JTF Steelhead can shift efforts towards COVID-19 vaccine administration. The Washington National Guard has supported Northwest Harvest in food packaging since April, 2020 and has aided in the distribution of over 7.8 million pounds of food at various Northwest Harvest sites across Washington. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:32 Photo ID: 6535474 VIRIN: 210226-Z-EJ372-0043 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.43 MB Location: KENT, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Steelhead completes mission support of Northwest Harvest after 11 months [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.