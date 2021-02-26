Joint Task Force Steelhead completes mission support of Northwest Harvest after 11 months

Photo By Sgt. Alec Dionne | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gould Tanner poses with Northwest Harvest distribution warehouse...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alec Dionne | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gould Tanner poses with Northwest Harvest distribution warehouse volunteers at an end-of-mission ceremony in Kent, Washington, Feb. 26, 2021. Northwest Harvest ended their request for National Guard support so JTF Steelhead can shift efforts towards COVID-19 vaccine administration. The Washington National Guard has supported Northwest Harvest in food packaging since April, 2020 and has aided in the distribution of over 7.8 million pounds of food at various Northwest Harvest sites across Washington. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne) see less | View Image Page

KENT, Wash. – Service members with the Washington National Guard’s Joint Task Force Steelhead conducted an end-of-mission ceremony after 11 months of support at the Northwest Harvest distribution warehouse in Kent, Washington, February 26, 2021.



U.S. Army Col. Kevin McMahan, the JTF Steelhead commander, presented commendations and recognized service members for their distinguished accomplishments during their support to Northwest Harvest. Four Northwest Harvest staff members were presented certificates of appreciation for their dedication, leadership, and contributions to JTF Steelhead’s success and were thanked for their support to the National Guard.



The Washington National Guard began support of Northwest Harvest in food packaging since April, 2020 and has aided in the distribution of over 7.8 million pounds of food at various Northwest Harvest sites across King, Pierce, and Spokane counties.



JTF Steelhead is the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, responsible for supporting Washington state and county emergency managers in an effort to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 on our communities. JTF Steelhead maintains an all-volunteer force of traditional National Guard service members, deployed and serving in the same communities in which they live, work, and raise their families.



-30-