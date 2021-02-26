Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Steelhead completes mission support of Northwest Harvest after 11 months [Image 3 of 4]

    Joint Task Force Steelhead completes mission support of Northwest Harvest after 11 months

    KENT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    U.S. Army Col. Kevin McMahan, commander of Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 thanks service members for their work on alleviating food insecurity as they transition to COVID-19 vaccine operations at the Northwest Harvest distribution warehouse in Kent, Washington, Feb. 26, 2021. Northwest Harvest ended their request for National Guard support so JTF Steelhead can shift efforts towards COVID-19 vaccine administration. The Washington National Guard has supported Northwest Harvest in food packaging since April, 2020 and has aided in the distribution of over 7.8 million pounds of food at various Northwest Harvest sites across Washington. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6535475
    VIRIN: 210226-Z-SL006-0041
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: KENT, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19
    Armynewswire
    Food Bank Joint Task Force Steelhead

