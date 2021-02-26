Joint Task Force Steelhead completes mission support of Northwest Harvest after 11 months

Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Wickel provides hand sanitizer to Staff Sgt. Alan Dequilla after presenting Dequilla’s award for outstanding service during food bank operations in Kent, Washington, Feb. 26, 2021. Northwest Harvest ended their request for National Guard support so JTF Steelhead can shift efforts towards COVID-19 vaccine administration. The Washington National Guard has supported Northwest Harvest in food packaging since April, 2020 and has aided in the distribution of over 7.8 million pounds of food at various Northwest Harvest sites across Washington. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner)

