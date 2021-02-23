Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

Members of Team Dover hold an open discussion during a diversity and inclusion roundtable at the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, roundtable members shared their experiences growing up and noteworthy career events as a black member of the U.S. Air Force. The event was broadcast on a social media platform, allowing viewers to post questions to roundtable members in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

