Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Naomi Dennis, 436th Airlift Wing staff judge advocate, shares her life story with attendees of a diversity and inclusion round table held in the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, Dennis shared her experiences growing up and as a black woman in the U.S. Air Force with other roundtable members. The event was broadcast on a social media platform, allowing viewers to post questions to roundtable members in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:08
    Photo ID: 6535112
    VIRIN: 210223-F-BO262-1015
    Resolution: 3076x4622
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover holds Black History Month round table [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table
    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table
    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table
    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table
    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Round table
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing
    Diversity & Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT