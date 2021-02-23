Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

Lt. Col. Naomi Dennis, 436th Airlift Wing staff judge advocate, shares her life story with attendees of a diversity and inclusion round table held in the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, Dennis shared her experiences growing up and as a black woman in the U.S. Air Force with other roundtable members. The event was broadcast on a social media platform, allowing viewers to post questions to roundtable members in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

