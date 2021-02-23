Maj. Brandon Ray, 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, holds a microphone as he speaks to fellow Team Dover members during a diversity and inclusion round table held in the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, roundtable members shared their experiences growing up and as U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:08 Photo ID: 6535109 VIRIN: 210223-F-BO262-1006 Resolution: 4795x3191 Size: 2.78 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover holds Black History Month round table [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.