Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

Lt. Col. Schneider Rislin, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, shares his life story with attendees of a diversity and inclusion round table held in the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, roundtable members shared their experiences growing up and as U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

