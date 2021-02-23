Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

    Team Dover holds Black History Month round table

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Schneider Rislin, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, shares his life story with attendees of a diversity and inclusion round table held in the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021. In celebration of Black History Month, roundtable members shared their experiences growing up and as U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Team Dover holds Black History Month round table [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Round table
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing
    Diversity & Inclusion

