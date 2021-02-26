Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday 

Capt. Eric Doucette and Senior Chief Christopher Melleby, Coast Guard Sector Boston, wave with Coast Guard-veteran Marvin Spitzer at his home during a drive-by parade to celebrate his 100th birthday, February 26, 2021. Spitzer served as cook at Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal from 1943-1944. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

