Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Flags and balloons line the yard of Coast Guard-veteran Marvin Spitzer's Boston home ahead of his 100th birthday celebration drive-by parade, February 26, 2021. Spitzer served as cook at Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal from 1943-1944. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6534784
    VIRIN: 210226-G-CA140-382
    Resolution: 5144x3674
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday
    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday
    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday
    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday
    oast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday
    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    birthday
    100
    Coast Guard
    Spitzer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT