oast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Capt. Eric Doucette, commander, Coast Guard Sector Boston, presents Coast Guard-veteran Marvin Spitzer with a coin at his Boston home, February 26, 2021. Spitzer served at Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal from 1943 to 1944 and is celebrating his 100th birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

