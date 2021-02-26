Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday 

Coast Guard-veteran Marvin Spitzer waves the American flag during his 100th birthday celebration drive-by parade in Boston, February 26, 2021. The parade was organized by the city of Boston to recognize Spitzer for his part in the community and service to our country. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

