Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine

February 20 2021 marked the day that the initial group of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the 332nd AEW received their 2nd dose of the shot, somewhere in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)