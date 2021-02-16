Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E [Image 18 of 20]

    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Weapon Systems Officer Capt. Lacie Hester returns home after a successful weapons check ride, in her chosen ride, an F-15E Strike Eagle, 16 Feb. 2021. Capt. Hester is assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6534277
    VIRIN: 210216-Z-IN381-0040
    Resolution: 7242x4074
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior of the Week
    332d AEW CC Awards Airmen of the Month
    332d AEW CC Awards Airmen of the Month
    Warrior of the Week
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine
    Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 AEW
    F-15E
    strike eagle
    wzo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT