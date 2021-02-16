Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E

Weapon Systems Officer Capt. Lacie Hester returns home after a successful weapons check ride, in her chosen ride, an F-15E Strike Eagle, 16 Feb. 2021. Capt. Hester is assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.

