Tech. Sgt. Richard Good receives his second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Feb. 20 2021. Sgt. Good is assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6534288 VIRIN: 210220-Z-IN381-0060 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 54.08 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Servicemembers of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Receive COVID Vaccine [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.