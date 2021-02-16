Amidst sharp barbs, a song bird assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, is poised and ready to strike at a moments notice, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 08:51
|Photo ID:
|6534275
|VIRIN:
|210216-Z-IN381-0038
|Resolution:
|3233x2156
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Weapons System Officer Steps to Her F-15E [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
