210225-N-JX182-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is piped aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 05:42 Photo ID: 6534052 VIRIN: 210225-N-JX182-1026 Resolution: 2356x5046 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.