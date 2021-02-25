Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz [Image 3 of 5]

    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210225-N-JX182-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) by executive officer Capt. Josh Wenker. Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 05:42
    Photo ID: 6534053
    VIRIN: 210225-N-JX182-1019
    Resolution: 3039x3918
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz
    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz
    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz
    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz
    SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    SECDEF
    68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT