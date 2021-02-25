SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz

210225-N-JX182-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) by executive officer Capt. Josh Wenker. Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

