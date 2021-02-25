SECDEF Visits USS Nimitz

210225-N-JX182-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in a V-22 Osprey on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

