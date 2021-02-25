U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation

U.S. Army Maj. Michael Domovich, commander and 1st Sgt. Steven Varnado, company first sergeant both with U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe pose for a photo while holding the Brigadier General Thomas F. Borr award in Sembach Kaserne, Germany, February 25, 2021. Their unit was selected as best military police company in the Army correction command. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

