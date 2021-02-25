U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald (center left), 18th Military Police Brigade commander presents the Brigadier General Thomas F. Borr award to Maj. Michael Domovich (center right), U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe (USAC-E) commander at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The USAC-E was selected as the best military police company in the Army correction command for the year 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6534023
|VIRIN:
|201225-A-PB921-0006
|Resolution:
|4444x3000
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
