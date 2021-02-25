Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald (center left), 18th Military Police Brigade commander presents the Brigadier General Thomas F. Borr award to Maj. Michael Domovich (center right), U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe (USAC-E) commander at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The USAC-E was selected as the best military police company in the Army correction command for the year 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

