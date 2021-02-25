U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation

U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald (center left), 18th Military Police Brigade commander presents the Brigadier General Thomas F. Borr award to Maj. Michael Domovich (center right), U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe (USAC-E) commander at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The USAC-E was selected as the best military police company in the Army correction command for the year 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

