U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald, 18th Military Police Brigade commander addresses the audience during the Brigadier General Thomas F. Borr award presentation at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe was selected as the best military police company in the Army correction command for the year 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6534022
|VIRIN:
|201225-A-PB921-0003
|Resolution:
|3043x3000
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe Award Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
