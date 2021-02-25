Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, Lands on USS Nimitz [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210225-N-VW723-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jeffrey Polly, from Fresno, Calif., signals a Bell-Boeing CMV-22B Osprey as it prepares to take off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:07
    Photo ID: 6534009
    VIRIN: 210225-N-VW723-1005
    Resolution: 3919x2799
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, Lands on USS Nimitz [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    Osprey
    Secretary of Defense
    CVN 68
    SECDEF
    USS Nimitz

