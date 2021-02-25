210225-N-VW723-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jeffrey Polly, from Fresno, Calif., signals a Bell-Boeing CMV-22B Osprey as it prepares to take off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, Lands on USS Nimitz [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Keenan Daniels