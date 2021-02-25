SECNAV Visits Nimitz

210225-N-DQ752-2047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs in a V-22 Osprey on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

