    SECNAV Visits Nimitz [Image 1 of 3]

    SECNAV Visits Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210225-N-DQ752-2019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lands in a V-22 Osprey on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:07
    Photo ID: 6534007
    VIRIN: 210225-N-DQ752-2019
    Resolution: 3134x2202
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Nimitz [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    3rd Fleet
    Aircraft Carrier
    Deployment

