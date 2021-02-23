A Kuwait Land Forces tank fires rounds down range during a live-fire portion of exercise Al Tahreer, Feb. 23, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Al Tahreer is a KLF nominated exercise coinciding with a national day of celebration that strengthens bi-lateral relationships between the U.S. and Kuwait as well as promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6533968
|VIRIN:
|210223-Z-XZ333-1265
|Resolution:
|4260x2568
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Kuwait Land Forces tank participates in exercise, Al Tahreer 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
