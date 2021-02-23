Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Land Forces fire High Mobility Rocket Systems during Al Tahreer [Image 1 of 10]

    Kuwait Land Forces fire High Mobility Rocket Systems during Al Tahreer

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    Kuwait Land Forces fire High Mobility Rocket Systems during a live-fire portion of exercise Al Tahreer, Feb. 23, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Al Tahreer is a KLF nominated exercise coinciding with a national day of celebration that strengthens bi-lateral relationships between the U.S. and Kuwait as well as promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

