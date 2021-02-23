A Kuwait Land Forces tank reloads a round while watching the aftermath of a live-fire portion of exercise Al Tahreer, Feb. 23, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Al Tahreer is a KLF nominated exercise coinciding with a national day of celebration that strengthens bi-lateral relationships between the U.S. and Kuwait as well as promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6533964 VIRIN: 210223-Z-XZ333-1190 Resolution: 3456x4880 Size: 2.22 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Kuwait Land Forces tank participates in exercise, Al Tahreer 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.