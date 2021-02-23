Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldier watches live-fire exercise, Al Tahreer 21 [Image 6 of 10]

    Task Force Spartan Soldier watches live-fire exercise, Al Tahreer 21

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    A Task Force Spartan, 36th Infantry Division, Army National Guard, Soldier watches as vehicles from 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, park after a live-fire portion of the exercise Al Tahreer, Feb. 23, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Al Tahreer is a KLF nominated exercise coinciding with a national day of celebration that strengthens bi-lateral relationships between the U.S. and Kuwait as well as promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6533965
    VIRIN: 210223-Z-XZ333-1185
    Resolution: 5364x2820
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Soldier watches live-fire exercise, Al Tahreer 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Partnership
    #Liberation
    #AlTahreer
    #TaskForceSpartan
    #KuwaitLandForces

