U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to store their equipment after completing a mass casualty exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercises such as this allow Airmen to practice safely receiving and transporting patients to and from the necessary locations in order to provide adequate medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6533815
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-XW824-1116
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
