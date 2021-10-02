U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to store their equipment after completing a mass casualty exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercises such as this allow Airmen to practice safely receiving and transporting patients to and from the necessary locations in order to provide adequate medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 Location: YIGO, GU This work, Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS