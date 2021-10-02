Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB

    Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to store their equipment after completing a mass casualty exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercises such as this allow Airmen to practice safely receiving and transporting patients to and from the necessary locations in order to provide adequate medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    This work, Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

