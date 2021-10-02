Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to secure a litter before transporting a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercises such as this allow Airmen to practice safe, effective support during humanitarian assistance, disaster response and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

