U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to secure a litter before transporting a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercises such as this allow Airmen to practice safe, effective support during humanitarian assistance, disaster response and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6533813
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-XW824-1013
|Resolution:
|2683x4024
|Size:
|648.19 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT