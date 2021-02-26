Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB

A mass casualty exercise was conducted at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021 as part of Cope North 2021. Members from the 36th Medical Group worked alongside the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, Royal Australian Air Force, 624th Aerospace Medical Squadron and the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to carry out a medical exercise and ensure mission readiness.



During Cope North 21, the 36th MDG deployed their air transportable clinic and flight medicine team in support of a humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise.



According to 1st Lt. Bailey Counts, 36th MDG Medical Readiness flight commander, this provides our medical teams the skills necessary to execute HA/DR missions in a joint area of responsibility.



The team, consisting of a flight surgeon and two medical technicians, trained with medics from JASDF and RAAF to process large numbers of patients from Northwest Field to Andersen AFB through aeromedical evacuation, simulating an island to island mission.



“I feel like the exercise is important so that we can implement mission readiness and to be equipped for these circumstances, should they ever arise.” said Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Cerda, a mental health technician with the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.



Cerda was selected to assist in loading and unloading patients on the ambulance bus when they reached Andersen AFB. The exercise was complete when patients reached the clinic doors.



The knowledge and skills learned through exercises such as this can be used in deployed environments to save life and limb. Proper patient care is crucial not only to Andersen AFB, but to all our allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

