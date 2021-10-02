Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Medical Group prepare to lift a patient into a bus for transport to a proper medical facility during an exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. In order to maintain mission readiness, it is important for Airmen to exercise their capabilities in humanitarian assistance, disaster response and aeromedical evacuation exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    This work, Joint mass casualty exercise conducted at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36 MDG
    COPENorth21
    CN21

