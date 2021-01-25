Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Emily van Klompenburg, left, medical operations officer, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Army Spc. McKayla Bouska, joint display network controller, CJTF-HOA, participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC), Jan. 25, 2021, at the Djibouti Range Complex. Both Soldiers successfully completed each event and graduated the course and received their French Desert Commando Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6533793
    VIRIN: 210125-F-HE813-1077
    Resolution: 4066x3253
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course
    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course
    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course
    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Female Soldiers
    Partnership
    French Desert Commando Course
    FDCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT