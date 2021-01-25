Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army Capt. Emily van Klompenburg, left, medical operations officer, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Army Spc. McKayla Bouska, joint display network controller, CJTF-HOA, participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC), Jan. 25, 2021, at the Djibouti Range Complex. Both Soldiers successfully completed each event and graduated the course and received their French Desert Commando Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

