U.S. Army Capt. Emily van Klompenburg, medical operations officer, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), participates in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC), Jan. 25, 2021, at the Djibouti Range Complex. When van Klompenburg heard about the event, she was hesitant to attend but, in the end, wanted to take on the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6533792
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-HE813-1065
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course
LEAVE A COMMENT