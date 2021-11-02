Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. McKayla Bouska, joint display network controller, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, (CJTF-HOA), receives the French Desert Commando Badge, Feb. 11, 2021, at 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM). While a majority of the participants of FDCC are men, two women have stepped up to represent the U.S. Army and demonstrate that they can do everything men can do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

