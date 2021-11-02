U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, attend the French Desert Commando Course graduation ceremony, Feb. 11, 2021, at 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM). The graduates received the French Desert Commando Badge after completing the almost two-week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6533790
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-HE813-1150
|Resolution:
|6607x5286
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course
LEAVE A COMMENT