Female Soldiers conquer French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, attend the French Desert Commando Course graduation ceremony, Feb. 11, 2021, at 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM). The graduates received the French Desert Commando Badge after completing the almost two-week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

