National Guard soldier stands watch at the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Kruzel, petroleum supply specialist with the 507th Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, stands watch at the inner perimeter of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Feb. 24, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

