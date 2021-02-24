Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard soldiers stand watch at the U.S. Capitol

    National Guard soldiers stand watch at the U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Larson, right, signal support specialist, and Sgt. Jaren Dalton, combat engineer, both assigned to the 1433rd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard, stand watch at the inner perimeter of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard soldiers stand watch at the U.S. Capitol [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Capitol Response

