National Guard soldiers stand watch at the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Michigan National Guard secure location outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 24, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 Location: DC, US