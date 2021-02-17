U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 1st Class Isaac Perkins shapes a piece of hot steel into a knife as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Metal Fabrication Lab on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6531908
|VIRIN:
|210217-F-NH566-3011
|Resolution:
|4500x3004
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
