U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 1st Class Isaac Perkins shapes a piece of hot steel into a knife as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Metal Fabrication Lab on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 21:25 Photo ID: 6531908 VIRIN: 210217-F-NH566-3011 Resolution: 4500x3004 Size: 3.56 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.