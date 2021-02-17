USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 1st Class Isaac Perkins MIG welds two pieces of steel together before heating it in the Metal Fabrication Lab’s forge as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

