Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab [Image 2 of 5]

    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 2nd Class Joshua Schmidt uses the Metal Fabrication Lab’s forge to heat a piece of steel as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6531905
    VIRIN: 210217-F-NH566-3005
    Resolution: 4500x3004
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab
    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab
    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab
    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab
    USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT