USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 2nd Class Joshua Schmidt uses the Metal Fabrication Lab’s forge to heat a piece of steel as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|02.17.2021
|02.24.2021 21:25
|6531905
|210217-F-NH566-3005
|4500x3004
|2.55 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|2
|2
