USAFA DFME Metal Fabrication Lab

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 1st Class Isaac Perkins inspects his work for shaping changes needed while the metal is still hot before a final water quench to harden the steel as part of the Physical Metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Metal Fabrication Lab on Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

