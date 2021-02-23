Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits San Diego [Image 15 of 16]

    CNO Visits San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2021) – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. Mike Gilday, center, Speaks with Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), in main engine room one, while visiting Michael Monsoor. CNO is in San Diego to visit several different commands and meet with Sailors and Marines to hear their concerns. During the trip, Gilday plans to visit a variety of units over the next week, including units assigned to Commander Navy Region Southwest, Naval Information Warfare Systems Center, and the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6531627
    VIRIN: 210223-N-OA516-1224
    Resolution: 2541x1694
    Size: 620.6 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    MCPON
    CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS
    CNO
    US NAVY
    ADM GILDAY
    MASTER CHIEF PETTEY OFFICER OF THE NAVY

